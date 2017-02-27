Inspiring, Engaging, and
Empowering K-12 Students
Providing Transformative Learning Experiences
Project Lead The Way provides transformative learning experiences for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S. We create an engaging, hands-on classroom environment and empower students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills they need to thrive. We also provide teachers with the training, resources, and support they need to engage students in real-world learning.
Reinventing the Classroom Experience
Our pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science engage students in hands-on activities, projects, and problems; empower them to solve real-world challenges; and inspire them to reimagine how they see themselves.
PLTW Launch (K-5)
taps into students’ exploratory nature, engages them in learning that feels like play, and encourages them to keep discovering through activities like designing a car safety belt or building digital animations.
PLTW Computer Science (9-12)
transforms students into builders of tech by engaging them in real-world activities like creating an online art portal or using automation to process and analyze DNA-sequence data.
PLTW Engineering (9-12)
empowers students to engage in design thinking as they collaborate on real-world projects like working with a client to design a home, programming electronic devices or robotic arms, or exploring algae as a biofuel source.
Laying the Foundation for Success
Global and local challenges surround us. To address these challenges and move forward, we need people who know problem-solving strategies, think critically and creatively, communicate and collaborate with others, and persevere when something does not work the first time. Project Lead The Way empowers students with these skills – relevant to any career or role they take on – and prepares teachers to engage their students in hands-on learning. Whether designing and producing prosthetics or deploying innovative water filtration devices in developing countries, PLTW students and the teachers who support them are empowered to make a difference in their classrooms, in their communities, and around the world.
The Transformative
PLTW Experience
Imagine a classroom of students working together to solve real-world problems – students who are disappointed to hear the bell ring because they're so engaged in their work. Imagine a teacher who can focus more time and energy on inspiring students. This is what happens every day in PLTW classrooms.
Amazing discoveries start here.
PLTW Launch (K-5) students soar to new heights through activities like designing a robot, developing a tablet game, and rescuing a trapped zoo animal.
Spark engagement in your classroom.
PLTW Gateway (6-8) students explore interests and discover future opportunities by tackling pressing challenges like designing a therapeutic toy for a child with cerebral palsy, cleaning up an oil spill, or solving a fictional crime.
Empower your students to be technology trailblazers.
PLTW Computer Science empowers students in grades 9-12 to become creators, instead of merely consumers, of the technology all around them.
Empower your students to step into the role of an engineer.
PLTW Engineering empowers students in grades 9-12 to step into the role of an engineer, adopt a problem-solving mindset, and make the leap from dreamers to doers.
Empower your students to solve medical mysteries.
Working with the same tools used by professionals in hospitals and labs, PLTW Biomedical Science (9-12) students step into the roles of medical investigators, surgeons, microbiologists, geneticists, and biomedical engineers.
College Board Endorses PLTW’s Computer Science Principles Course
Students who take PLTW’s CSP course have the opportunity to take the AP CSP exam for college credit.