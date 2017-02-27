Laying the Foundation for Success

Global and local challenges surround us. To address these challenges and move forward, we need people who know problem-solving strategies, think critically and creatively, communicate and collaborate with others, and persevere when something does not work the first time. Project Lead The Way empowers students with these skills – relevant to any career or role they take on – and prepares teachers to engage their students in hands-on learning. Whether designing and producing prosthetics or deploying innovative water filtration devices in developing countries, PLTW students and the teachers who support them are empowered to make a difference in their classrooms, in their communities, and around the world.